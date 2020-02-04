Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Trading 16.2% Higher

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) traded up 16.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.65, 236,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 300,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($10.77) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.42 million for the quarter. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 714.31% and a negative net margin of 22.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.17% of Pier 1 Imports worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR)

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

