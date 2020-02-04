Pigeoncoin (PGN) One Day Volume Tops $80,975.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $80,975.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000593 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000838 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,496,219,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

