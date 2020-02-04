PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.40.

NYSEARCA HYS traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,973. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $98.05 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

