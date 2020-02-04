Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.29

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.49. 2,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $109.99.

