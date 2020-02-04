Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 167.93% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $638.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 16,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,329.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,441.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. National Securities initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.