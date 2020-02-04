Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Purchases 34 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,350.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.