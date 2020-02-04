Populous (PPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.52 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00004060 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Bithumb, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Populous has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $20.11 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.03003812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00198529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00130149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Binance, Livecoin, DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

