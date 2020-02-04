Portland Ltd Purchases New Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Portland Ltd purchased a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,215,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,163,000. Athene comprises 88.1% of Portland Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Portland Ltd owned 0.66% of Athene at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Athene by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Athene by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in Athene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after buying an additional 266,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Athene by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 150,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Athene by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 80,504 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.73. 14,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $954,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

