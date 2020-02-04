Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Trading Up 5.9%

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.54, approximately 1,155,254 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,533,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 177,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,401,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

