Power Ledger Tops 1-Day Volume of $882,943.00 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bitbns and Gate.io. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $882,943.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.03003905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00198169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00129634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bithumb, Huobi, Bitbns, Gate.io, TDAX, Radar Relay, DigiFinex, ABCC, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

