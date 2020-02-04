Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$24.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

