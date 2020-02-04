Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.60

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 3445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $136,100.00. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after buying an additional 92,755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 83,874 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 539,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

