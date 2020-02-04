Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Insider Robin Allan Acquires 128 Shares

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Robin Allan bought 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £125.44 ($165.01).

Robin Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Oil alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Robin Allan bought 144 shares of Premier Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($164.80).

PMO stock traded up GBX 3.01 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 101.01 ($1.33). 2,801,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.47. Premier Oil PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. The firm has a market cap of $841.10 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

A number of analysts have commented on PMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Premier Oil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.