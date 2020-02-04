Principal Edge Active Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1623 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSEARCA:YLD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.47. 2,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

