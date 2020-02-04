Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $27.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.