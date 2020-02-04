Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Deutsche Bank

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut Progressive from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

PGR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

