ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.83. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 398 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 29.05%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of ProPhase Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

