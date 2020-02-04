ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.83. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 398 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 29.05%.
About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.
