ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2273 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of SPXB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.85. 2,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $100.02.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.