ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) traded down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.71, 7,697,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,727,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

