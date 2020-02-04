ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.28

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.28 and last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 599955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

