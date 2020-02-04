Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRTA. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 12.88. Prothena has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $485.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Prothena by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Prothena by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.