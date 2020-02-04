Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRTA. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 12.88. Prothena has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $485.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.48.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Analysts predict that Prothena will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Prothena by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Prothena by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

