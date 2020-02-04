Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

