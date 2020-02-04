Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $42.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,046.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,866.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,811.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,010.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.