Provoco Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,150.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $167,530.00 and $1,150.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded up 126.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.24 or 0.02990371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00197907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00128779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.