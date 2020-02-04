Prudent Investors Network Invests $367,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prudent Investors Network purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.3% of Prudent Investors Network’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. 19,381,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,472,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

