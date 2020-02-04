Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives $97.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.33.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.