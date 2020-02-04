Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PCYO opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.62. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 32.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $5,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

