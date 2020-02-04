Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,059 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $119,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.28. 343,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,546. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.