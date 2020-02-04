Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Paychex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PAYX stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 602,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

