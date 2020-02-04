Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

VHT traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $192.62. 4,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.49 and a 200-day moving average of $178.54. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

