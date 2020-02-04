Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $699,000 Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,251. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $120.49 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

