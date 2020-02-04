Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.06. 14,410,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,036,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.49. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

