Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Invests $615,000 in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,902,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

Shares of CME stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $216.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,203. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.38 and its 200-day moving average is $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

