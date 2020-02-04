Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases 9,375 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after buying an additional 610,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,558,000 after buying an additional 1,770,107 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after buying an additional 94,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,916,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,478,000 after buying an additional 230,061 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,996,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,017,544. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

