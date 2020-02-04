Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Increased by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $17.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $690.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $833.16.

NYSE CMG opened at $867.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $815.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $519.09 and a one year high of $888.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

