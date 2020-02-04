Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Group LP Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

BX opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock worth $52,698,582 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,783,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,284,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.