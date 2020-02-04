Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$16.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.59. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$15.52 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $274.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

