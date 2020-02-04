qiibee (QBX) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One qiibee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $344.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.02960823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00196460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00127238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,311,074 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.