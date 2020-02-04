Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.56. 1,939,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,226. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

