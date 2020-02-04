Qredit (XQR) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $429,434.00 and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000209 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.