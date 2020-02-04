QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.19

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 24277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.
In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $382,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
