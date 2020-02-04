QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.19

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 24277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $382,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

