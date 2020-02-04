QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on QuickLogic to and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of QUIK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the period.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

