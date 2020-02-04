Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quintana Energy Services Inc. is a provider of diversified oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays. The company’s primary services include directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services. Quintana Energy Services Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Quintana Energy Services stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.31. Quintana Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth $27,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

