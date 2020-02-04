Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 58,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,420. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

