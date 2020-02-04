Rapidz Hits Market Capitalization of $82,917.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $82,917.00 and $2,975.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.02941145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00197410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00130243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,164,384 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

