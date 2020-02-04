Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,580.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,475.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,543.94.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $1,485.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,408.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,280.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,628 shares of company stock valued at $301,254,139 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 74,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,978,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.