Raymond James Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $135.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.72.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. 4,857,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 66.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

