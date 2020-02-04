Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.28. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

