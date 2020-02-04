RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,483. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $394.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

