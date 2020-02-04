RDA Financial Network Sells 356 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. 8,265,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,353,740. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

